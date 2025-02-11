Kent Inmate Assault – February 9

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – On February 9, 2025, an inmate was the victim of an assault at Kent Institution, a maximum-security federal institution.

The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment and has since returned to the institution.

The Agassiz detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the institution are presently investigating the incident.

The assailants have been identified and appropriate actions have been taken.

No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.