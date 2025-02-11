Chilliwack Council Delays Decision on Supportive Housing for Seniors at 45466 Yale Road (Old Travelodge)

Chilliwack (Build Chilliwack) – A proposed 43-bed shelter for seniors experiencing homelessness in Chilliwack has been sent back to staff for further review after City Council raised concerns about its temporary nature, design, and long-term funding plan.

The project, led by BC Housing and operated by Ruth and Naomi’s Mission, aims to provide immediate shelter for seniors aged 55 and older who are at risk of or already experiencing homelessness. The facility, called The Grove, would be built using modular units on the same site as The Interchange, a 59-unit supportive housing facility that has operated at 45466 Yale Road since 2021.

This is the old Travelodge.

While the staff report called it supportive housing, Council and the community have questioned whether it is more accurately classified as an emergency shelter, as its design and funding structure suggest a short-term housing solution rather than a permanent one. Regardless of terminology, Ruth and Naomi’s Mission has emphasized that the facility is intended to provide housing for as long as seniors need it, with no set limit on stays.

Concerns Over Design, Location & Longevity

Despite the recognized need for this type of housing, Council members raised several key concerns, leading them to withhold approval for now:

Building Design & Appearance : The proposed modular units lack windows , and the structure is viewed as too temporary-looking for a permanent housing solution.

: The proposed , and the structure is viewed as for a permanent housing solution. Prime Location : The site is positioned at a key entry point to Chilliwack— referred to as the city’s “gateway” —leading to concerns about the visual impact of a modular structure in such a prominent area.

: The site is positioned at —leading to concerns about the visual impact of a modular structure in such a prominent area. Short-Term Funding: BC Housing has committed funding for only three years, leaving uncertainty about what happens when that period ends. Council wants assurances that the site won’t be left in limbo, or re-purposed as something less desirable, once the initial funding runs out.

Frustration with BC Housing & the Province

Beyond the project specifics, Council’s broader frustrations with BC Housing and the BC Provincial Government played a role in the delay. Several members cited BC Housing’s track record of slow project completion, using the the Thewtheway supportive housing site as an example of delays.

There was also a wider concern about the Province’s approach to housing projects, with some Councillors pushing for more accountability and better long-term planning rather than short-term solutions that may not last beyond their initial funding cycle.

Next Steps: What Happens Now?

By referring the proposal back to staff, Council is asking BC Housing to provide more concrete answers before it considers approval. Specifically, Council wants:

A long-term plan for the site beyond the initial three-year funding period which may include a voluntary covenant that limits the potential future uses.

that limits the potential future uses. Improvements to the building’s design to better reflect its location at Chilliwack’s gateway.

While the need for senior housing is not in question, Council is looking for a resolution that balances immediate needs with a viable long-term solution. For now, the project remains in limbo, waiting for BC Housing to return with a revised plan that meets the City’s expectations.