Chilliwack Chiefs Add Dwayne Jean Jr to Roster

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs finished their roster construction Monday ahead of the BCHL trade deadline with the signing of 20-year old forward, Dwayne Jean Jr.

A First Nations Dene/Cree from the Treaty 8 territory in Northern Alberta and proudly from the Chipewyan Prairie First Nation, the 5’11 190 pound forward has spent this season with the Whitecourt Wolverines in the AJHL after spending the previous two seasons in the WHL with the Tri-City Americans and Red Deer Rebels organizations.

“We are really excited we were able to finish building out our roster with the addition of Dwayne.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and GM Brian Maloney before adding “He is a high character individual who came highly recommended by many coaches and players who have spent time with him. He plays with a lot of speed and skill and has the versatility and experience to help our lineup in a variety of different ways.”

“When opportunities present themselves, it is a source of great pride to be aware that your skills and talents are valued. I am super excited about joining the Chilliwack Chiefs.” Said the right-shot forward.