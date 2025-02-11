2025 Step Up 4 Cardiac Health – Abbotsford Centre – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation Raised Over $13K

Abbotsford – UPDATE – The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) hosted the 8th Annual Step Up 4 Cardiac Health event on Sunday, February 9, at Abbotsford Centre.

The event saw an incredible turnout, with over 100 participants and more than 40 dedicated volunteers coming together to raise just over $13,570.00 and counting, for cardiac care in hospitals across the Eastern Fraser Valley.

Liz Harris, Executive Director of FVHCF, shared, “This year’s event was a tremendous success! We were thrilled to see such strong community participation and enthusiasm. A special highlight was two new recruits from the Abbotsford Fire Fighters Charitable Organization, who completed the challenge in full turnout gear—each weighing approximately 50 pounds—demonstrating their commitment to heart health and our community.”

FVHCF extends its heartfelt gratitude to EcoTex Healthcare Linen Services, the returning Presenting Sponsor. Their unwavering support, along with contributions from their family and staff, has been instrumental in making Step Up 4 Cardiac Health a success.

Additional thanks go to 4Q Performance, who led an energetic warm-up session and participated as a Bronze Sponsor, alongside KPMG and our Friend Sponsor, the Rotary Club of Abbotsford-Matsqui. Thank you to Natural Elements Yoga for hosting a free yoga session as well.

Among the event’s standout moments were:

Mayor Ross Siemens celebrating his daughter Alex, who claimed the Most Laps – Female title with 22 laps (each lap consisting of over 750 steps).

Micheal leading the Men's category with 20 laps.

Quinn winning the Youth Division with 15 laps.

winning the with . The “Heart Hustlers” from the Cardiac Unit at ARH earning the award for Best Costume.

The Top Fundraiser Award, which includes a $200 voucher donated by Kintec Footwear, is still open for contributions until February 28. Donations can be made via the JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/stepup4cardiachealth2025

ORIGINAL STORY – Prepare to lace up your sneakers! The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation invites you to participate in “Healthy Heart Month” on Sunday, February 9, for the annual Step Up 4 Cardiac Health event at Abbotsford Centre, sponsored by EcoTex Healthcare Linen Service.

This event is designed for individuals of all fitness levels, whether you are an experienced athlete, a casual jogger, or someone who prefers a leisurely walk. Participants can select from three different pace options for ascending and descending the stairs, or they may choose to enjoy a stroll around the concourse. We encourage you to bring your enthusiasm and dedication to this lively event aimed at promoting heart health and wellness within our community. Together, we will raise awareness, engage in physical activities, and create a significant impact.

If navigating the concourse or climbing the steps is not suitable for you, feel free to bring your yoga mat for a soothing morning stretch.

Families are welcome, so bring your children, parents, and grandparents, and enjoy complimentary coffee and scones courtesy of Hugs in a Mug Coffee Bistro.

By participating in this event, you are not only challenging yourself physically but also supporting an essential cause: raising awareness about cardiac health and promoting a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Event details:

Registration is now open at Step Up 4 Cardiac Health – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation

Registration fee: $25.00

Check-In open: 8:00am

Warm Up: 8:45am

Start: 9:00am to 10:30am

Closing/Prizing: 10:40 to 11:30am

“No matter how fast or slow you go, how many steps you take or laps you do, you are still lapping everyone sitting on the couch.” Author unknown

To register, make a donation, or request a sponsorship package, please visit www.fvhcf.ca/stepup or call 1-877-661-0314.