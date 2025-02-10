Hope Secondary Basketball Wrap – Girls Team at Quesnel Tournament

Hope – (With files from Hope Secondary) – Over the weekend, Hope Secondary Junior Girls – Grade 9/10 team, were at a tournament in Quesnel.

The girls went 3 and 1 this weekend in Quesnel, tying for the first place record, with impressive wins over Vanderhoof 26-8, Quesnel 37-7, and a very physical team from Duchess Park (Prince George) 30-19, before conceding defeat in a final, exhausting game against 100 Mile House.

Unfortunately the team lost by 8 points – 31-23. The coach is Jon Polishak, a teacher at Hope Secondary.

Meanwhile the Senior Boys team had a play day at Hope Secondary on Saturday. They defeated Princeton Secondary 69-33, and then defeated Highroad Academy 73-55. The coach of the Sr. Boys’ team is Jake Giles – he is a community coach/parent.

2022 Hope Secondary Mustangs logo

















