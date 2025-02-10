Consumer Protection BC Seeks Customers of – Blinds by Design

Victoria/Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Consumer Protection BC wants to hear from anyone who signed a contract with a lower mainland window covering company after the regulator received a consumer complaint. The business operates under the name of Dan Carbonneau Blinds by Design.

Consumer Protection BC is the provincial regulator responsible for the administration of consumer protection laws in the province. The regulator is inspecting Dan Carbonneau Blinds by Design and has filed an order to freeze property with the Land Title and Survey Authority of British Columbia against the company’s sole proprietor, Daniel Carbonneau.

If you or anyone you know did business with Dan Carbonneau Blinds by Design, please contact Consumer Protection BC by calling 1-888-564-9963 and pressing 1 to leave a voice message.

There have been complaints from the Lower Mainland and Consumer Protection wants to know if anyone in the Fraser Valley has also been targeted.

About Consumer Protection BC

Consumer Protection BC is a not-for-profit regulator responsible for overseeing certain industries and specific consumer transactions in the province. Their mandate is to license and inspect their regulated businesses, respond to consumer inquiries, investigate alleged violations of consumer protection laws, and classify all general release motion pictures.

For more information about Consumer Protection BC, to read their recent enforcement actions, and to learn about their inspection and complaint-handling processes, please visit their website at www.consumerprotectionbc.ca. You can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or read their blog for valuable consumer tips and resources.