Chilliwack Chiefs Sign Milan Mrsic for 25-26 Season

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced that 2008-born forward Milan Mrsic will be joining the Chiefs full-time during the 25-26 season. Mrsic, who is currently with the Delta Hockey Academy U18 program in the CSSHL, is a player the Chiefs are quite familiar with. Not only did Milan impress the Chiefs staff with a great training camp and pre-season this year, he is also the younger brother of Chiefs captain Mateo Mrsic.

“We’re really excited to have Milan join our group next season. He is a player that thinks the game extremely well and brings a lot of competitiveness to every shift. Obviously we know the family well and all of their boys have an incredibly strong work ethic and carry themselves the right way each day. But this is a player we were really impressed with in camp this year and feel he will help us immensely moving forward.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and GM Brian Maloney.

“I can’t wait to dive into next year with the team. It’s going to be a great opportunity and an unforgettable ride. I’m really excited to join a great organization like this and can’t wait to get started.” Said Mrsic.