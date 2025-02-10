Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board MLS® home sales down year-over-year but see growing monthly momentum in January

Chilliwack – The number of homes sold through the MLS® System of the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board totaled 170 units in January 2025. This was a large decline of 14.6% from January 2024.

Home sales were 20% below the five-year average and 8.7% below the 10-year average for the month of January.

The benchmark price for single-family homes was $906,200, a modest gain of 3.8% on a year-over-year basis in January. By comparison, the benchmark price for townhouse/row units was $626,700, up modestly by 3.9% compared to a year earlier, while the benchmark apartment price was $389,600, a minor decrease of 3.9% from year-ago levels.

The average price of homes sold in January 2025 was $694,700, a modest decline of 3.7% from January 2024.

The dollar value of all home sales in January 2025 was $118.1 million, a substantial decrease of 17.7% from the same month in 2024.