Abby PD Bagpipers at Invictus Games

Fraser Valley/Vancouver/Whistler – There has been a Fraser Valley Flavour at the Invictus Games this week.

From Deputy Chief Constable Dan Culbertson of the Abbotsford Police Department:

It was an honor to have AbbyPD’s bagpiper, Cst McClure, (front right) from the AbbyPD Ceremonial Unit, represent our department at the opening ceremonies for the 2025 Invictus games in Vancouver/Whistler!

And from Christy Ross:

If you are going to the games, please share your pics jpegs and video (mp4 Phone email) to fvn@shaw.ca