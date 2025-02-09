Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden Secured Third Win of the FIS Ski Cross Season in Italy

Calgary/Cultus Lake/Val di Fassa – Canadian Reece Howden secured his 3rd win of the season at the FIS Ski Cross event in Val di Fassa, Italy.

From Alpine Canada Facebook : A big day at the Val di Fassa Ski World Cup office with Big Rig Reece Howden Racing leading the charge for with his 14th career win. The women went 4, 5, 6 with Abby McEwen competing in her first big final to secure a career best 4th, and India Sherret winning the small final battle with Courtney Hoffos right behind her.

UPDATE- Reece Howden (Cultus Lake, BC) captured his third win of the season in Val di Fassa, ITA, on Sunday, conquering the course in snowy and foggy conditions to earn Canada its 101st all-time win in FIS Ski Cross World Cup history.

The win marked the fourth podium of the season for the 26-year-old, two-time Crystal Globe winner, making his way up to the top step at the Italian resort after reaching third place in Veysonnaz, SUI, the week prior.

“Today’s racing was wild. I don’t know if I’ve experienced a Ski Cross track race like this, but there was so much opportunity today, and I was skiing fast,” Howden said of the track and the less-than-ideal conditions. “I didn’t have much game plan other than ‘just race,’ and I think that’s probably a good mentality.”

“Huge thanks to the team and all the volunteers who made this race happen –– these are far from ideal conditions, but they did a great job, and the team did great… rock on.”.

Howden’s win also pushed him up the World Cup overall ranking to third, on 542 points, the top Canadian. Meanwhile, Thompson maintained her overall ranking lead on the women’s side with 710 points, closely followed by India Sherret (Cranbrook, BC) with 690.

The Canadian skiers now go into a weekend off of racing on the World Cup circuit before hitting the racecourse again on Feb. 28 and March 1 in Gudauri, GEO, the final race before the home event in Craigleith, Ontario, from March 12 to 15.

Next CANskiteam World Cup races: (link to FIS Calendar)

Ski cross race again in Gudauri (GEO) on February 28

History made in Val di Fassa! 🇮🇹 Jole Galli claims her first-ever World Cup victory on home soil! 🎉 The Canadian Reece Howden secures his 3rd win of the season! 🔥

