Chilliwack FC Invites Players U11-U18 to Cascadia Soccer League

Chilliwack – Chilliwack FC invites players U11-U18 to take part in the Cascadia Soccer League, a program designed for all skill levels with options for both competitive and developmental play.

Program Details:

• Age Groups: U11 -U18

• Season Dates: Starts the week of April 7th and concludes on June 8th

• Schedule:

• Boys: Monday/Wednesday/Saturday

• Girls: Tuesday/Thursday/Sunday

• Times & Game Schedules: TBD

• Training Locations: TBD

Division Options:

• Division 3: $250 (includes 1 training session + 1 game per week)

• Open registration!

• $25 additional for kit purchase if needed.

• Divisions 1 & 2: $365 (includes 2 training sessions + 1 game per week)

• Registration code required. New to the club? Contact our Technical Director, vboucas@chilliwackfc.com, for player placement inquiries.

• $25 additional for kit purchase if needed.

Please note that participation in the Cascadia League may require travel to locations such as White Rock, Burnaby, and North Vancouver for games. Players are expected to attend all training sessions and games. Team placements will be determined based on registration numbers and player assessments by the Technical Director and staff. ￼

For players who did not participate in a Chilliwack FC development or recreational team during the fall/winter season, please contact our Technical Director, Vaggeli Boucas, at vboucas@chilliwackfc.com for guidance on team placement

For more information, visit Cascadia Soccer League.https://chilliwackfc.com/developm…/cascadia-soccer-league/