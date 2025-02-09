AbbyPD Notifies BC’s Independent Investigations Office of a February 9 In-Custody Death

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department has informed BC’s Independent Investigations Office about an in-custody death that took place at the Junction Mall complex in Mission.

On February 9th, 2025, at 1:45 pm, Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers observed a suspicious vehicle in the Abbotsford area. Officers followed the vehicle into the Mission area, where it eventually stopped at the Junction Mall complex. A traffic stop was conducted, leading to an interaction with the vehicle’s occupants.

During the interaction one of the vehicles occupants, a man was arrested and placed in a police vehicle. Shortly thereafter, the man went into medical distress. Despite the immediate medical care provided by first responders, the man was pronounced deceased.

The Independent Investigations Office is now leading the investigation, with support from the Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit. For further media inquiries, please contact the IIOBC.

AbbyPD File 2025-5666