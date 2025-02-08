UFV and TWU Sports Friday – Volleyball – Spilt

Fraser Valley – WVB: Attieh leads the way as Cascades sweep Spartans on senior night

Talia Attieh had a match-high 17 kills, as the USPORTS No. 5 ranked UFV Cascades took down the Trinity Western University Spartans in a three set sweep on Friday, as they close out the week with two wins over their local rivals.



The win moves the Cascades to 16-2 on the season, at the top of the Canada West standings, while the Spartans fall to 6-12 to sit in ninth.

The Cascades close out their regular season next week with a pair of matches against the UBC Thunderbirds in Vancouver. Both games can be seen live on Canada West TV

2025 UFV Volleyball TWU February 7

MVB: Cascades drop four-setter to Spartans on Friday’s senior night

The UFV Cascades were unable to replicate their heroics from Thursday, as they dropped a four-set decision to the USPORTS No. 8 ranked Trinity Western Spartans on Friday evening.

With the result, the Cascades record moves to to 7-11, while the Spartans improve to 11-7.

The Cascades head on the road next Friday and Saturday for a pair of matches with the UBC Thunderbirds. Both games can be seen live on Canada West TV.