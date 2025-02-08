RCMP Black Hawk Choppers to Conduct Border Patrols in BC

Surrey/Fraser Valley – Over the past week, an RCMP Black Hawk helicopter began patrolling the British Columbia-U.S. border.

While BC already has the largest air service fleet in the RCMP, with both rotary (helicopter) and fixed-wing (airplane) aircraft strategically positioned across the province supporting operations, including border security, we welcome the added strength of the RCMP Black Hawk helicopter.

From their media release: The Black Hawk will patrol our borders with the states of Washington, Idaho, and Montana to detect, deter and disrupt illegal border activities. Specifically, it will be targeting anyone involved in human smuggling, trafficking drugs or other contraband, and those crossing illegally into, and out of, Canada.

We are excited to add this aerial capability our current repertoire of border surveillance equipment, said Superintendent Bert Ferreira, Officer in Charge of Border Integrity for Federal Policing Pacific Region. The Canada-U.S. border is well secured on both sides in large part to the great working relationship between the RCMP, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and other partners, all of whom work tirelessly day in and day out.

Police personnel will be on-board and, with the speed and range of the Black Hawk, can quickly respond to virtually anywhere along the border as needed. The added resource will be tied in with Federal Policing Pacific Region Integrated Border Enforcement Teams, providing both intelligence and response capabilities to any suspicious activities or emerging events.

Leveraging new technologies and resources, as well as longstanding relationships is critical to the shared security of our mutual border, said Assistant Commissioner David Teboul, Commanding Officer of Federal Policing Pacific Region. While the Black Hawk is one element of our comprehensive operational efforts, it is a welcomed asset bolstering our capacity.

Anyone who sees or hears the helicopter should not be alarmed as its flight is simply part of normal police operations.