INTERVIEW – 18 Year old Shane Kooyman Running for Chilliwack School Trustee in By-Election (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – On a chilly Saturday afternoon in February, 18 year old Shane Kooyman stepped away from studies as a high school student at Unity Christian, as well as baseball with the Cougars, to put himself out there in the public.

Kooyman along with Katie Bartel and Laruie Throness, are running in the by-election to replace now MLA Heather Maahs on the Chilliwack School Board.

Both he and Bartel have agreed to interviews on chillTV and FVN. Mr Throness has yet to respond to the invite.

In the interview done at a meet and greet at Cottonwood Centre, Mr. Kooyman was “eyes wide open” that he has and will take criticism about his young age and the fact that he is running for a position for the public school board, while still attending a “private school.”

Election Day is March 1 and mail in ballots are available. The City of Chiliwack website has the election information.

His campaign Facebook page is here.