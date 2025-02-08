Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden Finises Seventh at FIS Ski Cross Event in Italy

Calgary/ Val di Fassa, ITA – One of the most dominant ski cross racers ever, Marielle Thompson, grew up on the ice as a figure skater as much as she did as a skier. Yet, it could have been hockey, given her hat-trick on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Canadian won her third-straight FIS World Cup ski cross race on Saturday in Val di Fassa, ITA, leading a Canadian double podium with Courtney Hoffos finishing in third . The win started a strong weekend for Thompson after she won both races in Veysonnaz, SUI the week prior.

No Canadian men reached the podium, with only Reece Howden cracking the semifinal for a 7th-place finish.

The overall World Cup standings remained close after Saturday’s race as Thompson took over the top spot on 681 points, sneaking ahead of Sherret, who sits second on 645. Hoffos rose to 8th on 297 points, just behind Hannah Schmidt, who is out for the season after picking up an injury in Reiteralm, AUT in January.

On the men’s side, Howden sits fourth on 442 points, while Kevin Drury is 7th on 317.

