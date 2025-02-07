UFV and TWU Sports Thursday – Volleyball

Fraser Valley – MVB: Ardell clutch as resilient Cascades keep climbing to outlast Trinity Western in important win

The UFV Cascades gave their playoff hopes a boost on Thursday night, as they climbed past their rivals from Trinity Western to defeat the Spartans in a five-set thriller (30-28, 21-25, 20-25, 26-24, 15-13).



With the result, the Cascades improve to 7-10 and improve their hold on the 10th and final Canada West playoff spot. Meanwhile, the USPORTS No. 8 ranked Spartans fall to 10-7, currently good for fifth place.

The Cascades and Spartans meet up again on Friday evening in Abbotsford to close out the weekend set. First serve is set for 6pm at the UFV Athletics Centre, and on Canada West TV.

The game will also feature a post-game ceremony where the Cascades will honour their graduating senior players.

2025 Volleyball UFV TWU Feb 6

WVB: Cascades claim five-set victory over rival Spartans in Langley

The USPORTS No. 5 ranked UFV Cascades took down the Trinity Western University Spartans in five sets on Thursday, closing it out with set scores of 25-20, 24-26, 25-23, 22-25, and 15-13.

The win moves the Cascades to 15-2 on the season, at the top of the Canada West standings, while the Spartans fall to 6-11 to sit in ninth.

The Cascades and Spartans meet up again on Friday evening in Abbotsford to close out the weekend set. First serve is set for 7:45pm at the UFV Athletics Centre, and on Canada West TV.

The game will also feature a pregame ceremony where the Cascades will honour their graduating senior players.