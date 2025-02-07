Missing Alberta Man – Last Seen in November – May Be in Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley/Alberta – Parkland Alberta RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating Kalen Liam Mailhot, 41.

Mailhot was last spoken to on Nov. 12, 2024 and was last seen on Nov. 17, 2024 in Mayerthorpe. He was believed to be traveling through the Fraser Valley onto Surrey.

“Kalen’s family is concerned for his well-being,” police said.

Mailhot is described as:

Having a fair complexion

Being of average build

Bald

Having brown eyes

Having a brown beard

“If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Kalen Liam Mailhot, please contact the Parkland RCMP Detachment at 825-220-2000 or your local police,” the RCMP stated.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8377 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the ‘P3 Tips’ app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”