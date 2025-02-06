UPDATE on Sqéwqel Development Corporation Purchase of Harrison Marina and Fire



Sqéwqel Development Corporation/Harrison – From their social media:

On Monday , Sqéwqel Development Corporation met with Elders at the Mill Hall to discuss the recent acquisitions and answer their questions. Open and transparent conversations like these are essential as we continue to build a strong economic future for Seabird Island.

CEO, Nigel Selvadurai, reaffirmed that these investments are part of a long-term vision to responsibly grow Seabird Island’s economy. Before making any purchase, SqDC conducts a thorough due diligence and financial assessment review to ensure we can sustainably manage these assets while upholding our commitments.

What does this mean for Seabird Island?

Growth in own-source revenue

Employment opportunities for Seabird Island band members

A stronger economic foundation for future generations

As of Monday, February 3, SqDC is officially the proud owner of the Harrison Hot Springs Marina. Meanwhile, the acquisitions of the Harrison Grand Motel and Pine Court Apartments are still in progress – stay tuned for updates!

In a previous posting:

SDC is in the process of acquiring three properties, which will be owned and operated by SqDC.

Harrison Hot Springs Marina

Harrison Grand Motel

Pine Court Apartments (Chilliwack)

Black Press reports: There are 225 slips available and about two acres of gated parking. According to a local real estate listing, it’s estimated the marina could potentially bring in $850,000 to more than $1 million per year. The property is listed as sold for $5.2 million.

Posted on Thursday afternoon to their social media:

2025 Seabird Island Sqéwqel Development Corporation – February 6 – Harrison Marina Statement – Facebook