Sardis Girls Curling – Eastern Valley Champions

Sardis (Sardis Athletics on Facebook) – Huge congratulations to Sardis Falcons Athletics Girls Curling Team for going undefeated (5-0) at the regional high school playdowns at Abbotsford Curling on February 1st and 2nd.
The team fought hard, overcoming early challenges and securing a dramatic upset victory in the finals to claim the banner!
Team Members:
Sage Latulippe
Lilly Neels
Rebecca Doerfling
Makayla Yee
Grenadine Harms
Eva English-Bauer
Eva Flueckiger
Elizabeth Doerfling
Spare: Luna Trenchant
Next stop: High School Provincial Championships in Kimberley, BC, from February 26th to March 1.