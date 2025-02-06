Skip to content

Sardis Girls Curling – Eastern Valley Champions

Sardis (Sardis Athletics on Facebook) – Huge congratulations to Sardis Falcons Athletics Girls Curling Team for going undefeated (5-0) at the regional high school playdowns at Abbotsford Curling on February 1st and 2nd.

The team fought hard, overcoming early challenges and securing a dramatic upset victory in the finals to claim the banner!

Team Members:
Sage Latulippe
Lilly Neels
Rebecca Doerfling
Makayla Yee
Grenadine Harms
Eva English-Bauer
Eva Flueckiger
Elizabeth Doerfling

Spare: Luna Trenchant

Next stop: High School Provincial Championships in Kimberley, BC, from February 26th to March 1.

2025 Sardis Girls Curling – Facebook 2025 – February

