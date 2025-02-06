Sardis Beats GWG in Fraser Valley East Basketball Championship

Fraser Valley (Sardis Basketball) – On Wednesday evening February 5, the Sardis Falcons Jr. Boys team claimed back-to-back FVEAA Championships with a dominant 79-55 victory over GW Graham in front of a hyped home crowd.

Led by Landon Pomeranz with 16 points, the Falcons showed up in a big way, with Josh Roux, Ixara Forstbauer, and Carlo Rouvray contributing 15 points each, and Harrison Rydall adding 8 points. Huge moments also came from Alex Brezsinski and Jake Spence who played key roles throughout the game!

Coach Kyle Graves couldn’t be prouder of this group: “This was another great achievement by this group of young men who have dedicated themselves to the Falcon Basketball program. Whether it’s early morning workouts, lunch hour workouts, or weekend sessions, these boys always put in the work. Our goal is another Eastern Valleys championship and a top ten finish at provincials this year. Shoutout to all our Falcon fans who support us each game.