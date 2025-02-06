Harrison – McCombs Bridge Repair Updates

Skip to content

Harrison Hot Springs – Identified in the Village’s 2019 Road, Bridge and Active Transportation Plan, the vehicular bridge abutments along McCombs Drive at the north river crossing are in poor condition and in need of repair.
In order to execute the work, the project repairs have been separated into two contracts; utility relocation work and abutment repairs.

Construction is tentatively planned to commence the week of February 10.
The Village will post bridge closure notification and detour information once project timelines are officially confirmed.

For more information and updates on the project visit getintoitharrison.ca or the website at www.harrisonhotsprings.ca

