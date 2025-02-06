Skip to content

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation Funds Sara Combilizer for Abbotsford Regional Hospital – Assist in Transition from Lying to Sitting to Standing

Home
Health & Lifestyle
Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation Funds Sara Combilizer for Abbotsford Regional Hospital – Assist in Transition from Lying to Sitting to Standing

Fraser Valley – Abbotsford Regional Hospital’s rehabilitation team is celebrating the significant addition of the Sara Combilizer, a multi-functional mobilisation tool acquired through generous donations from Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.

This cutting-edge equipment is already making a profound impact on patient recovery.

The Sara Combilizer revolutionizes mobilisation by allowing patients to transition seamlessly between lying, sitting, and standing positions without the need for traditional transfers. Dr. Jassal states, “early and efficient mobilisation is crucial for physical stimulation, promoting stronger muscles and bones, and improving vascular and respiratory function, which is why the Foundation remains committed to providing innovative and patient-centered care for the community”.

Visit fvhcf.ca
Call 604 851 4890
Email info@fvhcf.ca

2025 Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation Funds Sara Combilizer for Abbotsford Regional Hospital – Assist in Transition from Lying to Sitting to Standing

Share This:

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts