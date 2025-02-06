Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation Funds Sara Combilizer for Abbotsford Regional Hospital – Assist in Transition from Lying to Sitting to Standing

Fraser Valley – Abbotsford Regional Hospital’s rehabilitation team is celebrating the significant addition of the Sara Combilizer, a multi-functional mobilisation tool acquired through generous donations from Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.

This cutting-edge equipment is already making a profound impact on patient recovery.

The Sara Combilizer revolutionizes mobilisation by allowing patients to transition seamlessly between lying, sitting, and standing positions without the need for traditional transfers. Dr. Jassal states, “early and efficient mobilisation is crucial for physical stimulation, promoting stronger muscles and bones, and improving vascular and respiratory function, which is why the Foundation remains committed to providing innovative and patient-centered care for the community”.

