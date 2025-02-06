Check Lug Nuts – 4×4 Hits the Ditch off Highway 1 Near Chilliwack

Chillliwack – From BC Highway Patrol: Winter tires are a great way to make your vehicle safer on slippery roads; but if you don’t tighten your lug nuts, you might soon be driving a sled.

About 100 km after every wheel change, you need to check your lug nuts to make sure they haven’t loosened, says Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. This 4×4 had great tires and a confident driver, but no amount of confidence can overcome a missing wheel.

This particular incident happened on February 3, 2025, on Highway #1 near Chilliwack. The driver had changed to winter tires and wheels, but forgot to check the lug nut tension.

Most service centres offer a free lug nut tightening follow-up after they have changed your winter tires. You can also do it yourself in less than five minutes with your vehicle’s service manual, a torque wrench, and a lug wrench (tire iron).

Along with checking your lug nut tension at least twice a year, BC Highway Patrol recommends that you regularly check your tire wear, tire pressures, and to make sure there are no foreign objects stuck in your tires or wheel wells.