Abbotsford – Abbotsford Hospice & Grief Support Society is proud to offer scholarships to young adults in our community pursing a higher education.

Select scholarships are available to students who are or will be studying for an undergraduate degree, diploma or certificate at a Canadian university or college.

AHGSS strongly believes in shaping a brighter future, helping support children and youth in a number of ways, and helping to create a healthier, stronger community.

Website info is here.