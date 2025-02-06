AbbyPD Recommend Charges Against Day Care Owner for Assault

Abbotsford – In October 2024, the Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit initiated an investigation into reports of children being assaulted by the owner operator of a daycare in East Abbotsford. The alleged incidents, dating back to 2022, involved children aged 2 to 6 years old. Over the past few months, the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit followed the evidence and advanced the investigation.

On February 4, 2025, Major Crime Detectives arrested 60-year-old Indu Takhar. Mrs. Takhar has been charged with six counts of assault and has been released from custody under several court-ordered conditions that include not going to any daycare centres and having no contact with any person under the age of 16 years old.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit Detectives are asking you to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 if you have any information that may be related to this investigation.

Abbotsford Police File 2024-36387