Two Men Drown in Ice Fishing Tragedy on Grace Lake

Agassiz – Late Tuesday February 4, (@11:16PM), Agassiz RCMP were notified that two men who had gone ice fishing at Grace Lake during the day had failed to return home. A family member went to the location where the men were thought to be and noticed a large hole in the ice along with fishing gear, leading them to believe the men had fallen through the ice.

Agassiz RCMP along with Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue (SAR), Mission SAR, and Chilliwack SAR deployed to the scene where two bodies were located below the surface of the ice. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) was called out to execute the challenging recovery operation.

URT is a unique unit of expert divers who train in specialized police diving techniques, including ice diving. Their skills along with the support of SAR was crucial in safely recovering the two bodies and ensuring there were no additional casualties.

Agassiz RCMP is working closely with BC Coroner Service; however, criminality is not believed to have been a factor in these deaths.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased during this difficult time, says Cpl. Chad Raymond, spokesperson for the Agassiz RCMP. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder that ice conditions are constantly changing and even if you’ve tested the thickness, the weather and water conditions can make it unsafe.

Safety tips and information on ice safety can be found at Ice Safety Education | The Lifesaving Society of BC & Yukon.