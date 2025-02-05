SPONSORED – All About Expos Presents 2025 A Taste of the Valley – February 7 and 8

Chilliwack – All About Expos presents A Taste of the Valley – February 7 and 8 at Heritage Park. Experience Artisan Delights – Sample, Shop, and Share the Joy.
Dive into a world of exquisite tastes, unique creations, and artistic wonders at our upcoming event! Join us for a spectacular showcase of artisans offering a delightful array of food, drinks, and art – all crafted with passion and skill.
Admission:
$5 at the door
Kids 5 and under enter for FREE
Sample Before You Buy: Taste the craftsmanship of our vendors before making your choices.
Artisan Variety: Explore stalls offering art, soaps, home decor, charcuterie boards, jewelry, and much more!
Local Art Display: Immerse yourself in the creative expressions of our local artists showcased throughout the venue.
ATM on Site: Convenient access to cash for your shopping spree.
Free Parking: Directed by the Salvation Army Food Bank, supporting a great cause.
Vendor Information: 10’x10′ space: $250.00 + GST- For inquiries, email info@allaboutexpos.ca