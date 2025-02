Chilliwack – The 2025 Leary Integrated Arts and Technology School – Kids Puzzle and Game Swap needs your help.

This is to combat boredom over the Spring Break. Yes it’s coming up that fast.

For more information :(604) 792-1281 or fgleary@sd33.bc.ca

FG Leary Fine Arts Elementary is a Kindergarten through Grade 5 Elementary School on Walden Street in Chilliwack. As it states in their name, they are an Elementary School with a Fine Arts focus.