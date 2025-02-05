UPDATE – Langley Rams Make Coaching Change – Cole Barron is New HC

Langley – The Langley Rams Board of Directors officially announced on February 4 that the organization has parted ways with Coach Jordan McCarty.

The Rams lost the BCFC Semi Final to the West Shore Rebels 25-21.

The Rams would like to thank Coach McCarty for his past 2 seasons as head coach, and for all his passion, work and dedication as a player and coach in the Rams organization over the past decade.

A new Coach was named February 5: The Langley Rams board of directors are proud to announce the signing of Cole Barron as Head Coach for the 2025 CJFL season. We’re excited to have Cole in this role as we feel his strong leadership abilities, relentless work ethic and winning mentality will be an asset to the club moving forward. Cole is a 2021 Canadian Bowl Champion, perennial all star and former defensive coordinator in 2024 with the Rams. Welcome Cole!