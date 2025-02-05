Mission – Growing Roots Metis-Based Childcare Grand Opening – February 14 – West Height Elementary School – Mission.

Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC), Fraser Valley Metis Association (FVMA), and Metis Family Services Surrey (MFS) have partnered to create new culturally responsive child care spaces for children and families in the City of Mission.

To honour this occasion and learn more about the project, please join us for a Grand Opening February 14, from 9-11AM

32065 Van Velzen Avenue, Mission

Light snacks will be served.

We recognize that these lands are on the ancestral, and unceded territories of the Coast Salish First Nations, who have occupied these lands since time immemorial. The City of Mission is located on Leq’á:mel, Semá:th, Kwantlen, Sq’éwlets, Máthexwi, and Katzie traditional territories.

From the announcement on March 30, 2023:

Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) and the Fraser Valley Métis Association (FVMA) are proud to announce a new partnership with the Mission Public School District (SD #75) to bring new distinctions -based child care spaces for Métis children and families within the West Heights’s School community in Mission BC. These spaces will also be inclusive of families of all ancestries (Indigenous and non-Indigenous).