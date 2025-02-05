Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – Fraser Valley – February 5

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

WESSEL, Kaiya Marie

Crimestoppers WESSEL, Kaiya Marie

Age: 32

Height: 4’9” ft

Weight: 98lbs

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Green

Wanted: Possession of Stolen Property, Breach of Release Order, and Fail to Comply with Probation

Warrant in effect: April 12, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: BC Wide

MCLATCHY, Jessica

Crimestoppers MCLATCHY, Jessica

Age: 36

Height: 5’6” ft

Weight: 133lbs

Hair: Black/Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Wanted: Theft Under $5000 x2 and Breach of Undertaking x2

Warrant in effect: February 3, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack