Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – Fraser Valley – February 5

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
WESSEL, Kaiya Marie
Age: 32
Height: 4’9” ft
Weight: 98lbs
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Green
Wanted: Possession of Stolen Property, Breach of Release Order, and Fail to Comply with Probation
Warrant in effect: April 12, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: BC Wide
MCLATCHY, Jessica
Age: 36
Height: 5’6” ft
Weight: 133lbs
Hair: Black/Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Wanted: Theft Under $5000 x2 and Breach of Undertaking x2
Warrant in effect: February 3, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack