CPKC Reaches Tentative Agreement with United Steelworkers

Fraser Valley/Calgary (CNW) – Canadian Pacific Kansas City has reached a tentative four-year collective agreement with United Steelworkers (USW) representing clerical and intermodal employees in Canada.

CPKC runs tracks on the north side of the Fraser River through the Fraser Valley.

“We are very pleased to have reached another collective agreement at the bargaining table, our third tentative agreement this year in Canada,” said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. “Working together with the United Steelworkers, we’ve come to a tentative agreement that is good for our railroaders and their families. With this and other recent agreements, we can continue our work safely and efficiently serving our customers, enabling growth and prosperity in the Canadian economy.”

USW represents approximately 600 employees in Canada.

Details of the tentative collective agreement will not be released publicly until the agreement has been ratified.