Chilliwack Chiefs Sign Renas, Trade Grimes

Chilliwack – A busy Wednesday February 5 for the Chilliwack Chiefs.

The Chilliwack Chiefs have traded defenceman Price Grimes to the Vernon Vipers in exchange for future considerations.

Then the Chiefs announced the signing of Saskatoon product Dustin Renas. A 6’1 right-hand shot forward, Renas has played most recently for the SJHL’s Yorkton Terriers where he has put up 45 points in 41 games, including 18 goals. Renas has also spent time in the Western Hockey League with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Prince Albert Raiders. He will be counted upon for his pace, offensive instincts, and competitiveness.

“As a staff, we feel that Dustin is exactly the type of player we need to complement our group up-front. He is a competitive, in-your-face type player with a ton of skill. We are really excited to work with Dustin and develop him into the NCAA player we know he can be.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and GM Brian Maloney.

“I’m super excited for the opportunity to play in Chilliwack. Looking forward to joining these guys and getting to know everyone, but most importantly working towards winning a championship!” Said the 2005-born forward.