BUSINESS OPINION – Retail These Days

Fraser Valley – FVN received this opinion piece with the courtesy of anonymity. A regional entrepreneur voiced their concerns about the retail landscape:

I remember training in my first Management position at Walmart nearly 25 years ago, and being reminded time and time again “you must listen to your customers”. This wasn’t just a Sam Walton quote, it was a way of life. Walmart, regardless of what you or I think of them, are very successful. Part of that success, I believe, has been their ability to adapt, pivot, and above all, listen to their customers.

With the current uptick of guilt inducing social media posts (equally guilty here) reminding folks to “shop local” it leads to an interesting conundrum. Where? Where are we to shop local, when businesses are closing significantly faster than new ones are announced? This problem feels very Chilliwack, but we know it is a widespread modern-day phenomenon.

No, I don’t think I know all the answers as to keeping retail successful, but I have spent the greater part of my life in that sector, and do believe you need to listen to your customers. When do they want to shop? Where do they want to shop? How do they want to shop? What do they want to shop for?

Here in Chilliwack, we have a shifting demographic, but small retailers especially appear to me to often be stuck in the past. If your customers want you open Sundays, and you don’t open Sundays, you are leaving money on the table. Eventually, this is going to lead to your demise. The same can be said about Weekdays. Who closes at 4pm anymore? Oh yes, retailers in Downtown Chilliwack (save for a few, thankfully).

There is only one of me, but there are unlimited numbers of you. If you are not open when I want to make a purchase, I am shopping elsewhere. If you do not carry the brands I want, I am not changing my mind to fit your assortment, I am changing to a different retailer that matches my needs.

As we continue to see retail businesses struggle and close, I really ponder what would happen if businesses pivoted to serve the market’s demand, instead of guilting us to shop local, when it often isn’t very convenient, and sometimes impossible because they refuse to listen to what it is we have to say.