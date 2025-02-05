BC School Trustees Calls for Action on Substance Use and Overdose Response in BC Schools

Vancouver – The British Columbia School Trustees Association (BCSTA) is pleased to announce the release of its report, One Province, One Plan: Substance and Overdose Safety in B.C. Schools, developed by the BCSTA’s Comprehensive School Health Working Group (CSHWG). This report highlights the pressing need for a unified, province-wide response to substance use and overdose situations in our public schools, an urgent issue that demands immediate attention and action.

As the opioid epidemic continues to devastate communities across British Columbia, schools are not immune to the impact of substance use and overdose incidents. This report, based on the input of 45 school districts across the province, underscores the concerning inconsistency in policies, practices, and supports available to address substance use and overdose situations in schools. The result is a fragmented approach that leaves students vulnerable and undermines the effectiveness of our educational systems.

The BCSTA, in collaboration with school boards and provincial partners, calls for immediate action to address these disparities and ensure a cohesive, comprehensive approach to substance use prevention, education, and overdose response. In particular, the report advocates for four key areas of focus:

Provincial Policy Development

The working group urges the provincial government to develop a cohesive set of guidelines addressing substance use in schools. This work should involve input from experts in addiction, education, health, and community partners to ensure that policies are evidence-based, effective and responsive to the local context in which boards operate. Development of a Substance Use Resource Toolkit

A critical gap exists in the resources available to support educators, students, and families, especially in rural areas. The working group calls for the province to develop an age-appropriate substance use resource toolkit for school districts. This toolkit should provide essential resources and support for educators and students, particularly in rural and remote communities where access to services can be limited. Expansion of Foundry BC Services

A significant barrier to effective substance use and overdose response is the lack of accessible mental health and wellness services, particularly in underserved and remote regions. Foundry BC services are critical to supporting young people aged 12 to 24, but gaps in service availability exacerbate disparities in mental health outcomes across the province. The working group calls for urgent action to expand Foundry BC’s accessibility to ensure that no young person is left without the mental health resources they need to thrive. Enhanced Funding for Schools

To successfully implement these recommendations, schools must receive adequate and sustained funding. This includes support for training educators, providing adequate resources, and ensuring schools are equipped to handle substance use situations with care and efficacy. The working group also advocates for prioritizing allocating resources to enhance Foundry BC services in these underserved regions. Investing in in-person and virtual support options ensures that every young person has access to the mental health resources they require to thrive.

As the province navigates the ongoing opioid epidemic, B.C.’s educational institutions must be prepared to respond uniformly and effectively. These recommendations, when implemented, will provide the framework necessary for all school districts to effectively address substance use and overdose risks, safeguard students, and support educators in this challenging work.

In response to this ongoing crisis, Josie Osborne, Minister of Health, issued the following statement about the BC Coroners Service report on illicit drug toxicity deaths in 2024:

“This public health emergency touches every corner of our province. By addressing these issues openly and expanding supports, we can help reduce the stigma around substance use and encourage individuals to seek help rather than struggle in addiction. Our government is continuing to expand mental-health and addictions care, including early intervention and prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery services, support and complex-care housing, and more. We are building up a seamless system of care so everyone, no matter where they live or what their circumstances, has access to the care they need.”

The time to act is now. Schools are a critical frontline in the fight against substance use and overdose, and we must ensure that every district is prepared to respond effectively. This crisis cannot be left to grow unchecked, and it is essential that the government, school boards, and community organizations work together to provide a safe and supportive environment for all students.

Carolyn Broady, President of the BCSTA, commented:“The safety and well-being of our students must always be our highest priority. Substance use and overdose are not just challenges facing the health system; they are urgent concerns in our schools, where our children are learning, growing, and navigating the world. Our schools need the resources, policies, and supports to protect students and empower educators to respond effectively. This is not just about creating safe environments – it’s about creating a future where every student has the opportunity to thrive and feel free from the dangers of substance use. The time for action is now, and the BCSTA is committed to pushing for the resources and policy changes that will make a difference in every school in this province.”