Chilliwack – As of Tuesday, February 4th, voters who wish to do so may request mail ballot packages for the local 2025 Chilliwack School Trustee By-Election.

The final date and time to request a mail ballot package is February 27, 2025, at 2:00 pm.



Request a mail ballot package: www.chilliwack.com/election/mailballots.

For more information on voting opportunities: www.chilliwack.com/elections.