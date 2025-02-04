Three Musketeers – March 16 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack — Prepare for a thrilling adventure packed with laughter, excitement and timeless charm as DuffleBag Theatre performs their fabulously unique take on The Three Musketeers on March 16! Known for their hilarious interactive performances, DuffleBag Theatre invites audiences of all ages to experience a fresh and fun spin on this classic tale of bravery, friendship, and daring swordplay.

Join the heroic D’Artagnan and the legendary trio of Musketeers as they battle villains, protect the King, and uphold their motto: “All for one, and one for all!” With DuffleBag Theatre’s trademark humor, spontaneous surprises, and improvisational brilliance, this performance guarantees an afternoon of rollicking good fun for the whole family as they reimagine this timeless classic.

DuffleBag Theatre has built a stellar reputation for their signature style by inviting members of the audience up to join the cast and become part of the story. Taking the incredibly creative and vibrant imaginations of the kids and inviting them up on stage to dive into the show, the magic at the heart of “the nearly world famous” DuffleBag Theatre’s shows lies in their audience. Using the suggestions and improvisations from their young co-performers, the professional actors can fill each performance with exciting and delightfully unpredictable twists and turns. This interactive approach makes each show a one-of-a-kind experience that is sure to delight both children and adults alike.

“For the audience, the shared experience of being part of one of our performance is unlike any other,” says the artistic director and founding member Marcus Lundren. “Our shows are the sort of thing that families love to come together and share – there’s a lot of joy and humour, it’s a truly fantastic family experience. It’s something that will no doubt be reenacted around the dinner table later that night.”

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the adventure! Bring the whole family and join the fun as The Three Musketeers leaps off the stage and into your hearts.

The Three Musketeers is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 16, 2025 at 2:00. Tickets are $32, with Membership Programs discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

The Three Musketeers is generously sponsored by: The Book Man,HUB International, Lock’s Pharmacy, Canadian Tire, Myriad Technologies, Chilliwack Progress, British Columbia Arts Council, BC Live Performance Network, City of Chilliwack, Province of British Columbia, and Department of Canadian Heritage.