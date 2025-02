Langley – The Langley Rams Board of Directors officially announced on February 4 that the organization has parted ways with Coach Jordan McCarty.

The Rams lost the BCFC Semi Final to the West Shore Rebels 25-21.

The Rams would like to thank Coach McCarty for his past 2 seasons as head coach, and for all his passion, work and dedication as a player and coach in the Rams organization over the past decade.

A new Coach is expected to be named in the coming weeks.