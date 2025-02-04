IHIT Deployed to Abbotsford for Targeted Death of a 19 Year Old Man, Surrey Connection

Fraser Valley – Early Monday January 27, 2025, the Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) responded to a suspicious occurrence in the 2900-block of Victoria Street in Abbotsford. Witnesses reported seeing a man being assaulted before being taken away in a vehicle.

Around three hours later, the 19-year-old victim was located in the Crescent Beach area of Surrey with severe injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he remained for treatment.

On February 1, 2025, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) assumed conduct of the investigation.

“The victim had his whole life ahead of him and sadly, his family is now left in grief with many unanswered questions,” says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “You can expect investigators to be in the area canvassing for video evidence. A number of witness interviews are underway in an effort to determine the motivation behind the attack.”

This appears to be a targeted incident with no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.