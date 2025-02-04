Guns vs Hoses – Charity Hockey Game Between Chilliwack Fire and RCMP – Saturday March 22

Chilliwack – “Do you know where you are? You’re in the jungle, baby” – Guns’n’Roses

Chilliwack Professional Firefighters Charitable Society presents their first annual charity hockey game!



Guns vs Hoses



Chilliwack Fire vs Chilliwack RCMP



Chilliwack Coliseum

Saturday, March 22.

2:15-4:15PM

Cost: $10 per adult, kids 12 and under are free



All proceeds will be donated to local Chilliwack Charities. Please reach out to them if you’d like to donate.

BC Burn Fund, Chilliwack Community Services Bowls of Hope Wilma’s, Salvation Army, Meadow Rose Society, Rotary Club.

Over the last three years, Chilliwack Fire have donated $10,000 to the Bowls of Hope totaling $30,000.



Tickets can be purchased at the door or e-mail & e-transfer cpffcharitablesociety@gmail.com for tickets!!

Tickets also are available for pick up at Fire Hall # 1 – 45950 Cheam Avenue