UPDATE – Husband Charged with Indignity to Human Remains in Trina Hunt Murder

Port Moody/Hope – (RCMP/IHIT) – FEBRUARY 4 UPDATE – On February 4, 2025, the BC Prosecution Service approved one count of indignity to human remains against 52-year-old Iain Hunt. This charge occurs when a person neglects to perform their legal duty to bury a dead human body, or if a person interferes in an improper, indecent or undignified way with a dead human body or human remains. Mr. Hunt was the husband of Trina Hunt.

The laying of a charge does not dilute the loss and pain endured by Trina’s family and friends, says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. There is still a long road ahead as the community continues to heal from her tragic death.

However, today’s outcome is the result of the persistence and dedication by the investigators who were committed to seeing the case through and we must acknowledge this is a step forward as the court process begins.

This case is now before the courts and no further details will be provided.

JANUARY 16 UPDATE – On January 18, 2021, 48-year-old Trina Hunt was reported missing to the Port Moody Police Department. An extensive search was conducted by police, Trina’s family and members of the community. On March 29, 2021, investigators located a body near Hope, south of Silver Creek. A few weeks later, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed the remains were that of Trina Hunt.

January 18, 2025 marks the fourth anniversary of the Trina Hunt investigation and for the investigators at IHIT, their hearts are heavy this week as they remember her.

The case remains open and charges have not been laid. To date, IHIT has dedicated its resources to manage over 270 hours of video analysis, 90 interviews, 400GB of digital evidence and 140 tips from the public in this complex investigation that has involved over 130 investigators and support staff.