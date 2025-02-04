Former Abbotsford Bacon Brother Charged in Fort Nelson Shooting

Fort Nelson/Abbotsford (with files from Kim Bolan – Postmedia/Wikipedia/CBC) – – BC Prosecution Services has approved charges in connection to a shooting that sent one person to hospital on January 29, 2025.

Former Abbotsford resident , and member of Red Scorpion gang Jarrod Bacon, 41 years old, has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting. John Chasse, 41 years old, has been charged with assault relating to the same circumstances. Both men have been remanded in custody.

Jarod Bacon was paroled in 2020.

Note In 2005, an attempted murder charge against Jarrod was stayed after the victim refused to testify at trial. In 2005, the police seized more than 700 marijuana plants and various pieces of pot-growing equipment and charged Jarrod and a friend with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A CBC backgrounder is here.

The RCMP is now confirming in a news release what I reported yesterday about gangster Jarrod Bacon being charged in a Fort Nelson shooting (they wouldn't comment yesterday – sigh) https://t.co/8USkcl8mAr — Kim Bolan (@kbolan) February 3, 2025

Background: Two individuals have been arrested in relation to a shooting incident in front of a local business in the area of 5000 block of 51st Avenue West in Fort Nelson on the evening of January 29, 2025.

Read original news release issued on January 31 Police look for witnesses and information in ongoing investigation.

The suspects were identified in the targeted incident. In the evening of January 31, 2025, one of the suspects, a 41-year-old man, was arrested following a traffic stop.

Later that evening, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 4600 block of 49th Avenue in Fort Nelson by the North District RCMP Emergency Response Team. The second man, also 41, was arrested in connection to the shooting. Both will be appearing before the court at a later date.