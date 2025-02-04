Drug Trafficking Operation Dismantled in Chilliwack and Abbotsford – Four Arrested

Frser Valley – On January 21, 2025, the Chilliwack RCMP, with assistance from Indigenous Policing Services, Abbotsford Police Department, and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT), executed four search warrants across multiple locations.

Search warrants were carried out at two residences in Abbotsford, one in Chilliwack, and one in Agassiz. As a result of the investigation, police seized a substantial quantity of illicit substances, vehicles and, cash, including:

1,249 grams of fentanyl;

107 grams of cocaine;

365 ml of liquid cocaine;

3 vehicles; and

$51,441.55 cash.

Four individuals were arrested and have since been release pending further investigation.

This successful operation underscores the critical role of intelligence-led policing and inter-agency collaboration in keeping our communities safe, said Inspector Bowerman, Operations Support Officer for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. The seizures effectively removed 1,249 grams of fentanyl from circulation, which has eliminated 12,490 potentially lethal doses from the streets.

The Chilliwack RCMP remains committed to combatting organized crime and drug trafficking. If you have information about a crime and wish to report it, you are asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP, or report anonymously by calling BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.