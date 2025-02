Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP Traffic Team was out on Janaury 28, making sure motorists #DontDrinkandDrive.

This impaired motorist was caught with multiple vehicle defects and incomplete logs.

14 tickets issued, vehicle removed, and a 90-day IRP (Immediate Roadside Prohibition) given.



From Chilliwack RCMP social media: Keeping our roads safe is a top priority. If you suspect impaired or unsafe driving, report it immediately!