Chilliwack Chiefs 2025 Matthew Hutchinson Memorial Award Winners

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced the 2025 Matthew Hutchinson Memorial Award winners. Award recipients were each nominated by their peers for excellence in their field and exceptional community service. This season’s recipients include members of the Chilliwack Fire Department, Ambulance Paramedics of BC, BC Corrections, Correctional Service of Canada, Search and Rescue, RCMP, and Chilliwack General Hospital.

Award winners will be honoured Saturday, February 8th ,during First Responders Night, presented by Joint Force Tactical. The awards will be presented by Hutchinson’s mom and dad, Keith and Susan

Hutchinson, a volunteer firefighter and former Chilliwack Chief, died tragically in 2016. Since then, the Chiefs have honoured his life and commitment to service by partnering with local first responders to celebrate their own each year.

Chilliwack General Hospital- Tara Fryer

“Tara Fryer has been a nurse for 30 years. She started her nursing career in medicine, long term care and private home care. She then spent 12 years working for BC Corrections, first as a nurse, and 10 years as a correctional guard. She has been an ER nurse for 17 years, with the last 11 years working in clinical leadership at Chilliwack Emergency.

Tara has also been an active member of the Chilliwack Search and Rescue for the past 10 years. She is very compassionate, calm in stressful situations and has a wealth of knowledge and innovative ideas when it comes to nursing challenges.”

Ambulance Paramedics of BC- Christy Nikkel

“Christy resides in Chilliwack along with working as a paramedic there. She is a true professional at work and in the community.

She is a member of the Ambulance Paramedics of BC Ceremonial Unit where she volunteers extensively for many different community and charitable causes along with promoting the paramedic profession. “

Chilliwack RCMP- Cpl. Benjamin Stewart

“Cpl. Benjamin Stewart exemplifies the qualities of service, dedication, and community leadership that this award seeks to honor. Since joining the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in 2012 and later transferring to the Upper Fraser Valley Regional District in 2019, Cpl. Stewart has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to the safety and well-being of the communities he serves.

While stationed in Agassiz, Cpl. Stewart recognized the alarming prevalence of scams targeting seniors. Elderly individuals were being deceived into surrendering their life savings to fraudsters. Taking the initiative, he organized fraud awareness seminars at local community centers to educate seniors on how to identify and protect themselves from these scams. These efforts empowered vulnerable residents with critical knowledge, reinforcing his role as a protector and advocate for the community.

In his current role as a patrol supervisor in Chilliwack, Cpl. Stewart continues to spearhead innovative community-focused initiatives. Among his most notable contributions is the Cst. Scarecrow program, which he developed to address speeding in school and playground zones. By placing life-size cutouts of police officers at strategic locations, the program effectively reduced speeding and improved road safety, showcasing his creativity and dedication to protecting local families.

Beyond his professional responsibilities, Cpl. Stewart extends his commitment to service through volunteer work. For the past four years, he has been a devoted member of Kent Harrison Search and Rescue, participating in life-saving operations. His bravery was most evident in the spring of 2022, when he entered the frigid waters of Harrison Lake to rescue a driver trapped in a fully submerged vehicle. Risking his own safety, Cpl. Stewart successfully extracted the driver from 15 feet of water, ensuring their survival and earning the gratitude of his community.

Cpl. Benjamin Stewart’s unwavering dedication to community safety, his innovative problem-solving, and his selfless service make him an invaluable asset to the Upper Fraser Valley. His actions have had a lasting positive impact on the lives of those around him, making him a deserving recipient of this award”

Chilliwack Fire Department- Lieutenant Greg Zutter

“With an infectious smile and boundless energy, Training Lieutenant Greg Zutter has been a cornerstone of the Chilliwack Fire Department since 2007. Starting as a Paid-On-Call firefighter at Hall 4, he transitioned to a career firefighter in 2009, bringing passion and dedication to every call.

Lieutenant Zutter’s journey has not been without its challenges. His courageous battle with cancer, which twice took him away from the fire floor, only deepened his resolve. Fighting through remission, he returned to service each time, embodying the spirit of perseverance and determination that defines the fire service.

Throughout his tenure, Lieutenant Zutter has trained countless firefighters who continue to protect Chilliwack and serve in departments across the region. His strong advocacy for mental health has made a lasting impact, reminding everyone of the importance of supporting one another both on and off the job.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to Lieutenant Zutter for his unwavering commitment to the community and his lasting contributions to the fire service. His legacy of resilience, mentorship, and advocacy will continue to inspire firefighters for years to come.”

Chilliwack Search and Rescue- Nathan Friesen

“Nathan Friesen has served with Chilliwack Search & Rescue since 2016. An active member in multiple disciplines including Swiftwater rescue, Helicopter Class D Fixed Line rescue, Rope rescue team lead, Avalanche Response leader and paramedic.

Nathan serves as the team’s Training Officer and frequently volunteers at community events supporting Search & Rescue. When not volunteering with SAR he is an Avalanche Technician with Ministry of Transportation & Transit.”

BC Corrections- Bob Godbout

“Bob started his career in BC Corrections in 2009. In that time, he had been active in his duties working with the residents of the centre. He has done many roles including operations, work programs, and Instructor. He was promoted to Correctional Supervisor in 2017 and has spent much of that time building and overseeing work programs.

Bob has been instrumental in building a program that repairs and maintains all the forest firefighting equipment for the province and at times, other provinces. Bob consistently supports and encourages staff to take on projects more personal to them and shows great leadership in working with the residents to achieve their goals.

From all the staff at Xàws Schó:lha Correctional Centre, we appreciate all that Bob does and thank him for being part of our team!”

Correctional Service of Canada- Joshua Anderson

“Joshua began his career with Correctional Service Canada at Mountain Institution in 2014. Over the past decade, he has served as a Correctional Officer and an Emergency Response Team (ERT) member, specializing in high-risk operations such as cell extractions, riots, and high-risk escorts. In 2021, he was appointed Acting Security Maintenance Officer, where he manages security equipment and procurement processes with expertise in government systems.

Outside of corrections, Joshua has been a dedicated member of Kent Harrison Search and Rescue for 15 years, currently serving as a SAR Manager. His role includes overseeing search and rescue operations, training in advanced rescue techniques, and collaborating with emergency services for critical missions. He has also contributed to the development of the RADeMs Tool, enhancing risk assessment for SAR groups across British Columbia.

As a paramedic with BC Emergency Health Services since 2010, Joshua has consistently provided life-saving care in pre-hospital settings. His paramedic training has enabled him to save numerous lives within correctional facilities, embodying the mission of CSC to foster rehabilitation and safety.

From all of us at Mountain Institution, we deeply appreciate Joshua’s unwavering dedication to safety, leadership, and community service.”