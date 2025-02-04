BUSINESS OPINION – Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce Responds to Tariff Delay by Promoting Local Business and Resource Page to Map Economic Risk of Potential Tariffs

Abbotsford – As consumers look to shift purchasing patterns to support Canadian businesses, the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce is promoting local businesses through its Business Directory and ‘Proud Member, Proudly Canadian’ decals that will be going out across the business community this week.

In light of potential tariffs from the U.S. administration, The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce has also developed a new survey for local businesses to track the potential impacts of U.S. tariffs on their operations. Also available is a dedicated resource page to provide businesses with valuable information and support as they navigate these uncertain times and look at building greater resiliency and competitiveness.

“This is a wakeup call for Canada. With tariff-related uncertainties affecting a wide range of industries, especially our agricultural exporters and manufacturers, it is critical that we understand how these trade policies are impacting our local businesses,” said Alex Mitchell, CEO of the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce. “This survey will allow us to collect key data to advocate effectively for policies that support our business community.”

The survey aims to capture insights into how businesses might experience changes in costs, supply chains, and overall market conditions that could result from tariffs. The findings will help the Chamber represent business interests at all levels of government and work towards solutions that mitigate economic strain.

The new Tariff Resource Page will serve as a central hub for up-to-date information, policy developments, and practical tools to help businesses respond to the evolving trade landscape. The resource page includes:

Regular updates on tariff policies and negotiations

Guidance on mitigating tariff impacts

Government programs and financial assistance options

Advocacy efforts led by the Chamber on behalf of local businesses



“We encourage all businesses, whether they might be directly or indirectly affected, to participate in the survey and access the resources available,” added Alex Mitchell. “By working together, we can strengthen our advocacy efforts and ensure that Abbotsford businesses have the support they need.”

For more information, to take the survey, or to access the new resource page, please visit www.abbotsfordchamber.comadvocacy/tariff-resources/ or contact the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce at hello@abbotsfordchamber.com