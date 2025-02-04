A Trip Through the Life of Johnny Cash – Ring of Fire – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – March 18 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack — Let the songbook of the iconic storyteller Johnny Cash guide you on a journey of struggle and success, love and redemption, with Ring of Fire. On March 18, you are in for an unforgettable evening celebrating the legendary Man in Black’s renowned music, life, and legacy.

Ring of Fire will take you on a heartfelt trip through Johnny Cash’s life, featuring more than two dozen of his classic hits, including “I Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “A Boy Named Sue.” Through powerful performances and a deep dive into Cash’s musical genius, this production captures the spirit and resilience of one of the most influential figures in country music history.

Realized by a talented collection of six singers and musicians: Devon Busswood, Frankie Cottrell, Daniel Deorksen, Tainui Kuru, Patrick Metzger, and Caitriona Murphy. The cast, playing their own instruments, takes the audience on a rousing adventure through Cash’s world. This musical explores the wild rag-to-riches story from a childhood in the Dirty Thirties in Arkansas, where Cash worked the fields as the son of Southern Baptist sharecroppers, to his gradual climb to fame as a country singer-songwriter, his life on the road, his battles with booze and drugs, and, above all, his enduring relationship with country music royalty June Carter.

“Ring of Fire isn’t about impersonating Johnny Cash; it’s about celebrating his life through the musicianship of our performers and their incredible talent for sharing a foot-stomping, crowd-pleasing musical journey,” says Ashlie Corcoran, the Arts Club Theatre Company’s Artistic Director. “We know fans young and old are going to love it as our cast expertly captures the essence of Cash’s music. This production is a concert experience that will both move and exhilarate audiences.”

Whether you’re a longtime fan of Johnny Cash or discovering his music for the first time, Ring of Fire is a must-see production that will have you tapping your toes and singing along to the timeless songs that define an era. Don’t miss your chance to experience this extraordinary musical celebration of an American legend.

Ring of Fire is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 18, 2025 at 7:30. Tickets are $49, with Patron Program discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Ring of Fire is generously sponsored by presenting sponsor: Odlum Brown. Additional sponsors include: Smart Centres, Waterstone, O’Connor Group, Chartwell, STAR FM, Prime Signs, Myriad Technologies,HUB International, Lock’s Pharmacy, Canadian Tire,Chilliwack Progress, British Columbia Arts Council, BC Live Performance Network, City of Chilliwack, Province of British Columbia, and Department of Canadian Heritage.