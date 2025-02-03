Pop and Jazz A Cappella Extravaganza – Countermeasure – March 14 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre  (VIDEO)

Chilliwack — Experience the thrilling charm of what made shows like Glee and Pitch Perfect so popular as Countermeasure sing covers of beloved favourites, with nothing but their voices!

Soaring melodies, rich harmonies, and electrifying energy, Countermeasure is a cappella at its best! On March 14, you can experience the raw power and beauty of a cappella as this world-renowned vocal group sings, hums, whistles and scats their way through a fabulous pop and jazz inspired repertoire. With dynamic choreography and engaging on-stage charisma, this is not just a concert—it’s a fully immersive experience that highlights the limitless possibilities of the human voice.

In addition to their flawless harmonies, you can expect everything from dramatic choreography to instrument imitation, vocal percussion and live looping. They’ll show you that what you know about a cappella is only the beginning and that they can soar to new heights with their performance.

Countermeasure is no ordinary vocal group. This Toronto-based ensemble has made waves globally, from headlining international jazz festivals to performing on television. Their unique sound seamlessly combines elements of pop, jazz, and classical music, featuring breathtaking arrangements that include original compositions and reimagined classics. Each performance is a perfect blend of vocal excellence, rhythmic innovation, and engaging storytelling.

The ensemble, led by award-winning composer Aaron Jensen, is celebrated for their cutting-edge vocal arrangements and jaw-dropping live performances. They’ve earned praise from critics and audiences alike, with their albums achieving chart-topping success and their shows leaving fans inspired and exhilarated.

Countermeasure is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 14, 2025 at 7:30. Tickets are $32, with Membership Program discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Countermeasure is generously sponsored by presenting sponsor: Myriad Technologies. Additional sponsors include: Master Painting, Prime Signs, Chartwell, Elements Casino, 98.3 STAR FM, HUB International, Lock’s Pharmacy, Canadian Tire,Chilliwack Progress, British Columbia Arts Council, BC Live Performance Network, City of Chilliwack, Province of British Columbia, and Department of Canadian Heritage.