FVRD – Neilson Regional Park, Thompson Park CLOSED Until Further Notice Due to Icy Conditions 

FVRD – Neilson Regional Park is CLOSED until further notice due to icy conditions. 

Neilson Regional Park is a 10-hectare park that borders Hatzic Lake on the east side of Mission. The park is popular for large picnics and organized gatherings, nature viewing, and beach activities. 

Hours

7 am to sunset

Location

8746 Edwards Street
Mission, BC
View a Google map of the area

Attractions

In early November, Draper Creek has a small chum and coho salmon run

Covered picnic shelter, which can be reserved for private events

Flush toilets

Activities include picnicking, fishing, bird watching and boating

Boat access to Hatzic Lake is available by hand launching only.

FVRD – Neilson Regional Park
Also, Thompson Regional Park near Chilliwack BC is CLOSED until further notice due to weather conditions.

https://www.fvrd.ca/…/parks…/parks-trails/thompson.html

